Horoscope Today, December 25: Family Disputes Will End For Gemini, Virgos Should Donate Food Items

Horoscope Today, December 25: Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform.

Horoscope Today, December 25: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Important work will be delayed. A vehicle accident is predicted. Believe in your destiny. Donate banana fruit.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- There is a chance of meeting a dear friend. After noon, the time will be favorable. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Donate rice.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Do not be negligent in any work. A guest is expected at home. Family disputes will end. Donate Khichdi.

Lucky color- pink

Cancer- Mind will fickle all day long. Try to help others. Avoid outside food. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Will be able to finish important work by noon. There will be auspicious events at home. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- There will be profit in business. Lent money will be returned. Don’t despair. Donate food.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Will receive respect. Take advice from elders. Maintain the promise. Donate vegetables.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Will get business success. Do not argue with the guest. Keep the south side of the house clean. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Family disputes will end. Don’t lend money to anyone. Stalled tasks will start getting completed. Donate yellow rice.

Lucky color- saffron

Capricorn- Thought work will be completed. The sourness of the relationship will end. Touch the feet of an elderly woman. Donate ghee.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Respect your elders. Till evening, time suits you. Will get back money stuck in business. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Leave home early. Help a relative in need. Control your words. Donate curd.

Lucky color- maroon