Horoscope Today, December 26: Aries Must Get Along With Friends, Taurus Should Take Care of Their Diet

Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform.

Horoscope Today, December 26: Aries Must Get Along With Friends, Taurus Should Take Care of Their Diet

Horoscope Today, December 26: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Control your words. Money loss is expected. Will get along with friends. Donate turmeric.

Lucky color-carrot

Taurus- Economic situation will improve. Take care of your diet. Will get respect from in-laws. Donate white goods.

Lucky color- sky blue

Gemini- Will get a new job opportunity. Will travel long distances. Seek parental advice. Donate milk.

Lucky color- maroon

Cancer- Keep important documents handy. Respect your relationships. Avoid conflict. Donate yellow items.

Lucky color- ocher

Leo- A guest is likely to come. There will be profit in business. Don’t be angry with children. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Will go on a long journey. Will get happiness from progeny. There will be profit in business. Donate whole gram.

Lucky color- yellow

Libra- There will be sweetness in married life. Do not keep any dilemma in your mind. Take care of your mother’s health. Donate a copper vessel.

Lucky color- golden

Scorpio- There will be less stress in life. Respect your elders. Don’t hurt anyone. Do donate wheat and jaggery.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Will have a child. Will get back the stalled money. There will be ups and downs in the job. Donate seven grains.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Health can deteriorate. Will get respect. Family troubles will end. Do donate rice.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Running business may stop. Do not work hastily. Don’t despair. Do donate curd.

Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- Get up early in the morning. Stay away from any controversies. Obey your father. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- brown