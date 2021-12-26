Horoscope Today, December 26, Sunday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 25, Saturday: Hard Work Will Pay off For Aries, Love Life of Scorpio Will Remain on Track

Aries: The Aries people might be forced by family members to attend a religious function. They should not sulk as they might meet a very influential person at the function who would help them in future.

Taurus: If the Taurus people are planning to harm their enemies, they should not go ahead with the plan. There are strong chances people having a negative approach would end up harming themselves or a near one.

Gemini: The Gemini people would struggle in their busy schedule but they would make sure they take their partner on a romantic date. Other members of the family would be supportive if they want some time away.

Cancer: The Cancer people might receive a large amount of money that had remained stuck in a business deal. People thinking of buying a four wheeler might finally get the resources required for it.

Leo: The Leo people would early in the morning receive good news related to the career of a very close friend. It would made them happy but also make them realize that they need to work harder in life.

Virgo: The Virgo can bank on their family support if any of their targets face a roadblock. They would ignore everyone else but would definitely fulfill the wished of their children.

Libra: The Libra people would not want to overburden themselves with work and instead focus on some recreational activities with their friends. People belonging to this zodiac sign can think of buying a property.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should not believe in any rumours related to their boss or any other colleague today. Before believing others, they should check directly with the person concerned.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians need to take a major decision related to their career and it would be advisable for them to take the advice of their parents. Those planning to start a business should not do so in any partnership.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would finally be able to take control of their expenses. Whatever profit they make today, it would be with the help of their spouse.

Aquarius: Many people belonging to the Aquarius zodiac sign would spend the day in social activities like helping underprivilleged children. It would be a good idea to meet new people.

Pisces: If their spouse is angry, the Pisces people would need to make a lot of effort to pacify them. Some of these people might get a strong craving for eating spicy food.