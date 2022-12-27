Top Recommended Stories
Horoscope Today, December 27, Tuesday: Aries Should Apply For Job, Success & Money Day For Leos
Horoscope Today, December 27, Tuesday: If you believe in the power of stars shaping your present and future, then here's something we've got to help you today.
Aries- Will be pleased with the attainment of wealth. Do not invest in the business. Apply for a job. Apply yellow sandalwood on the forehead.
Lucky color- golden
Taurus- Will be getting a new job. Might meet an old friend. Don’t argue with anyone. Apply white sandalwood on the throat.
Lucky color- green
Gemini- Take the blessings of your parents. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Go on a trip with the family. Apply roli tilak on the forehead.
Lucky color- saffron
Cancer- Avoid disputes in married life. Will buy a new vehicle. Will get respect. Offer curd to Shivling.
Lucky color- saffron
Leo- Good news will be received by evening. Money borrowed, will be returned. Success will be achieved. Apply turmeric tilak.
Lucky color- maroon
Virgo- Do your work carefully. Prevent accidental injury. Will get the support of life partner. Donate wheat jaggery.
Lucky color- blue
Libra- Will buy a new vehicle. Will have to worry about the progeny. Do not quarrel in the family. Offer raw milk to Shivling.
Lucky color- sky blue
Scorpio- Will go on a foreign journey. Will be successful in getting love. Control your temper. Donate peanuts.
Lucky color- pink
Sagittarius- The work will be completed after a lot of effort. Don’t change jobs. Money expenditure will increase more than before. Donate ripe petha.
Lucky color- orange
Capricorn- Spend time with family at home. Do advise your friends. There will be sweetness in relationships. Donate porridge.
Lucky color- purple
Aquarius- Stalled business will run again. Job-related problems will end. Seek parental advice. Donate sugar.
Lucky color- blue
Pisces- Talk to elders respectfully. Drive your vehicle carefully. Do not let relations get sour. Donate yellow fruit.
Lucky color- golden
