Horoscope Today, December 27, Tuesday: Aries Should Apply For Job, Success & Money Day For Leos

Aries- Will be pleased with the attainment of wealth. Do not invest in the business. Apply for a job. Apply yellow sandalwood on the forehead.

Lucky color- golden

Taurus- Will be getting a new job. Might meet an old friend. Don’t argue with anyone. Apply white sandalwood on the throat.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Take the blessings of your parents. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Go on a trip with the family. Apply roli tilak on the forehead.

Lucky color- saffron

Cancer- Avoid disputes in married life. Will buy a new vehicle. Will get respect. Offer curd to Shivling.

Lucky color- saffron

Leo- Good news will be received by evening. Money borrowed, will be returned. Success will be achieved. Apply turmeric tilak.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Do your work carefully. Prevent accidental injury. Will get the support of life partner. Donate wheat jaggery.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- Will buy a new vehicle. Will have to worry about the progeny. Do not quarrel in the family. Offer raw milk to Shivling.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- Will go on a foreign journey. Will be successful in getting love. Control your temper. Donate peanuts.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius- The work will be completed after a lot of effort. Don’t change jobs. Money expenditure will increase more than before. Donate ripe petha.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- Spend time with family at home. Do advise your friends. There will be sweetness in relationships. Donate porridge.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Stalled business will run again. Job-related problems will end. Seek parental advice. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Talk to elders respectfully. Drive your vehicle carefully. Do not let relations get sour. Donate yellow fruit.

Lucky color- golden