Horoscope Today, December 27, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. Three zodiac signs to have good days are Aries, Virgo and Capricon. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign

Aries: Some sudden vehicle or residence related problem might crop up in the second half of the day. An email is expected to bring new hopes and cheers in your life.

Taurus: The Taurus people would find that their spouse is completely supportive of their new business plan. Some of these people would be part of a daring act today.

Gemini: It is a must for some of the Gemini people to immediately resolve a property related difference with a family member. Cordial behaviour of these people would solve many of their problems.

Cancer: The Cancer people would find many complexities in office getting resolved by itself. Their hesitation would prevent them to argue with an elderly family member despite knowing they are wrong.

Leo: The Leo people would want to experience some change in their personal and professional life. Over excitement and speeding can ruin a well crafted plan.

Virgo: The Virgo people would receive a happy news related to an old friend. They cannot afford to ignore any of their responsibilities as a father, mother, husband, wife, son or daughter.

Libra: The Libra people need to be very careful in money related matters. Initiative you take might be oppossed by colleagues at office or partner in business.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would get results only if they put in extra effort in all their works. Some of these people might take a wrong decision about a family member.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians might plan a long travel via road or air. These people would complete their pending tasks and meet someone they love dearly.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would see that some of their problems are getting solved without making any extra effort. Some of these people might emerge as a role model for those who look up to them.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people experience a comfortable day when their work would not get stuck without substantial reason. Eating nutritious food would keep them in good health.

Pisces: The Pisces people would participate in the organization of an auspicious occassion. These people should wash their eyes repeatedly today to keep it clean and dust free.