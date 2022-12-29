Horoscope Today, December 29: Aries Can Find a New Job, Taurus Should Donate Jaggery

Horoscope Today, December 29: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- May get a new job. Learning will improve. There will be monetary gain by evening. Donate yellow sweets.

Lucky color- golden

Taurus- Health will be better. Stress will reduce after noon. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate wheat and jaggery.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Do not quarrel with your relatives. Might face money loss. Complete important work on time. Donate rice.

Lucky color-maroon

Cancer- Keep your essentials handy. Pay attention to your mother’s health. Might go on a short journey till evening.

Lucky color- golden

Leo- Don’t get mad over trivial things. Will get good news as soon as you reach the office. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before.

Lucky color-carrot

Virgo- There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. The economic condition will be better.

Lucky color- black

Libra- Always keep your thinking right. Do not get involved in an argument with anyone at the place of business. There will be a benefit in education. Donate raw milk.

Lucky color- ocher

Scorpio- There will be prosperity in the family. There will be profit in business. Obstacles in learning will be removed. Donate red sweets.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Will get happiness from children. The day will get hectic after noon. Don’t get into an argument. Apply turmeric tilak.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Disputes with loved ones will end. Don’t mind the little things.Will find job. Must donate sweets.

Lucky color- brown

Aquarius- Traders won’t have to worry. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t eat after sunset. Donate banana.

Lucky color- white

Pisces- There can be a debate in the house. May have to travel. Troubles of the mind will end. Donate yellow items.

Lucky color- maroon