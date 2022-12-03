Horoscope Today, December 3, Saturday: Aries Should Respect Elders; Aquarius Must Worship Lord Hanuman

Horoscope Today, December 3, 2022: Check out your daily astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign as we give you quick tips to plan your day.

Horoscope Today, December 3, Saturday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries– Business will be more profitable than before. Respect elders. Take help from your brother if needed. Offer water to the sun. Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus- Might face ups and downs on the job. Take advice from your elders. Till evening, the time will be favorable. Donate pink items. Lucky color- orange

Gemini- Family problems will end. There is a possibility of buying a new vehicle. Will get success in important work. Offer Durva to Lord Ganapati. Lucky color- purple

Cancer- There will be a health improvement. Do not be negligent with your studies. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Donate Rice. Lucky color- yellow

Leo– Will certainly get the stalled money. Do not invest in the share market. There will be auspicious programs in the family. Chant Sun’s mantra. Lucky color- white

Virgo– Will see success in the job. There is a possibility of buying a new house. Do help a woman. Chant the mantra of Lord Ganesha. Lucky color- orange

Libra– Marriage is likely to be fixed. Do not be negligent in any work. Don’t share your secret with anyone. Offer Saffron to Lord Vishnu. Lucky color- Carrot

Scorpio- Property matters will be resolved. There will be a job change. Curb the habit of expenditure. Donate sweets in the afternoon. Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius– Work pressure will remain. Don’t let your relationship falter. Will go on a short trip. Give a banana to a needy. Lucky color- red

Capricorn– Important work will be done afternoon. Lent money will be returned today. Will be having a child soon. Recite Durga Kavach. Lucky color- ocher

Aquarius– There will be a desired location change. Go for a walk with a friend. Spend time with the family. Worship Lord Hanuman. Lucky color- blue

Pisces– The day will be full of lethargy. Do your work in the afternoon. Don’t befriend anyone. Read Narayan Kavach. Lucky color- golden