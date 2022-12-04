Horoscope Today, December 4, Sunday: Leo Should Apply For Job, Sagittarius Must Not Lend Money to Anyone

Horoscope Today, December 4: Check out your daily astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign as we give you quick tips to plan your day.

Horoscope Today, December 4, Sunday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Will get successful in important work. Trust your luck. Drive carefully. Donate whole grains.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- Economic situation may go awry. Don’t argue with anyone unnecessarily. Do not force your opinion on anyone. Donate black clothes.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Will get the support of a higher official. Donate sweet fruits. Don’t give a piece of bad advice. Donate sweet yellow rice.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Take advice from elders. Help a woman. Stock up on essentials. Donate pink clothes.

Lucky color- orange

Leo- Apply for a job. Keep the north direction of the house clean. A wish will come true. Donate yellow fruit.

Lucky color- carrot.

Virgo- Take care of your diet. Don’t change careers. Control your temper. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- saffron

Libra- Will get back the borrowed money. There is a possibility of guest arrival. Make decisions wisely. Worship Lord Shiva.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- Don’t argue over anything. There will be profit in business. Will get gifts and respect. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius- The relationship may turn sour. Don’t stay up till late at night. Don’t lend your money to anyone. Feed the birds.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Fulfill your responsibilities properly. Help a friend in need. After noon, the time is favorable. Donate red sweets.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Apply for government jobs. Financial conditions will be favorable. Lent money will be returned. Donate saffron.

Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- Problems will be resolved by the afternoon. Don’t do anything in haste. Respect your elders. Donate rice.

Lucky color- golden