Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022: Aries Will Get a New Job, Aquarius’ Business Problems Will End

Horoscope Today, December 9: Check out your daily astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign as we give you quick tips on job safety and career growth.

Horoscope Today, December 9

Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022: Get daily career/job-related astrological predictions that will help you prosper at your workplace. A look at astrological remedies for career growth and guidelines for career management by an experienced astrologer and Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.

Aries– Will avoid money loss. Will get a new job. Donate raw milk. |Lucky color- maroon



Taurus– Don’t change the business line. Might meet an old friend. Spend time with family. |Lucky color- red



Gemini– Will get the blessings of elders. Do not quarrel in the family. Go for a walk in the evening. |Lucky color- green



Cancer– Do not invest in the stock market. Might buy a vehicle. Will receive respect. |Lucky color- yellow



Leo– Good news will be received by evening. Money lent, will be returned. Will have a child.| Lucky color- red



Virgo– Will see business success. Will be able to avoid injury. Will get the support of life partner. |Lucky color- black



Libra– Do not buy new property. Progeny will be a worry. Give time to family. |Lucky color- blue



Scorpio– Long journey can be postponed. Will get success in love. Control anger. |Lucky color- white



Sagittarius– The day will be hectic. Obstacles in getting a child are predicted. Money expenditure will be less. |Lucky color- orange



Capricorn– Pay attention to the cleanliness of the house. Do take advice from brothers. Don’t be careless in relationships. |Lucky color- pink



Aquarius– Do not lend money to anyone. Business problems will end. Take advice from elders. |Lucky color- white



Pisces– Health will improve rapidly. Drive carefully. There will be sweetness in relations. |Lucky color- brown