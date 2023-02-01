Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, February 1, 2023: Taurus’ New Business Will Start; Scorpions Will Get Success in Job

Horoscope Today, February 1, 2023: Taurus’ New Business Will Start; Scorpions Will Get Success in Job

Daily horoscope February 1, 2023: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs.

Horoscope Today,

Aries- The vehicle will be received. Invest wisely in business. Feed pudding to girls. Offer red flowers to Hanuman Ji. Lucky color- orange

Taurus- Business investment will benefit. Be careful with relationships. A new business will start. Give a white toy to a girl. Lucky color- white

Gemini- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Respect your father. Offer chunri in Devi temple. Lucky color- green

Cancer- Don’t make any job changes. Drive your vehicle carefully. Pay attention to your mother’s health. Offer roses to Goddess Parvati. Lucky color- pink

Leo- Good news will be received by evening. Take care of your jewelry. Don’t despair. Offer yellow flowers to Goddess Durga. Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Will avoid sudden injury. Respect your spouse. Don’t travel. Distribute sweets to young girls. Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Will buy a new house. Take care of your children. Do not hide anything from friends. Offer lotus flowers in Devi temple. Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Foreign journeys will be avoided. Will get success in the job. Work area may change. Gift your mom with something. Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Mind’s dilemma will end. Students must focus on their studies. The foot problem will be solved. Offer rose to Goddess Lakshmi. Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Bring positivity in thoughts. Respect your friends. Don’t invest. Offer fruits in Devi temple. Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Stalled money will be received. The spouse’s health will deteriorate. The real estate problem will end. Offer Mehendi at Devi Mandir. Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Touch the feet of elders. There will be sweetness in relations. Will get along with friends. Offer pumpkin in Devi Temple. Lucky color- yellow