Aries: The Aries people would plan how to propose this Valentine's Day. They will lag behind in expressing their feelings to loved ones.

Taurus: They would have a good time with their valentine. These people will make the most of the day, which is all about love and romance.

Gemini: The Gemini people might not be able to meet their valentine today. But they will surely dream about that special someone.

Cancer: They will be highly emotional today. Cancer people will find it tough to control their feelings and may shed a few tears too.

Leo: It is a good day for them on the work front. The Leo people are likely to get good opportunities related to their profession on this day.

Virgo: They would make a plan to go out with their valentine. They are tired of staying at home on all weekends. They also want to make their valentine feel special.

Libra: The Librans are not in the best mood today. They will feel disgusted because of the turn of events concerning themselves.

Scorpio: They would have a good time with their family. Instead of spending time with one valentine, they will enjoy the day with everyone they love.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians will be travelling with their loved ones. They are probably already spending a valentine’s weekend somewhere away from busy lives.

Capricorn: Except February 14, every day is a valentine’s day the Capricorn people. They do not plan anything special for this day.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people will be very happy and excited today. It is their energy that keeps them going.

Pisces: The Pisces people may be hiding their true feelings for some time now. It is the right time to express their love for the special one.