Aries: Adding to the Monday blues is their emotional frame of mind. These people will remain emotional and sentimental throughout the day. Also Read - Tough Time For Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Till 2022 But They'll Win - Love Astro

Taurus: They are sick of getting deviated every time they try to concentrate on anything. Therefore, they will remain very much focused on whatever they do. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Might Get Married Next Year | Love Astro

Gemini: They will forget their old enmity and bad happenings. It is possible that they will extend a hand friendship to those with whom they have not had a cordial relationship. Also Read - Horoscope Today February 14, 2021: Astrological Prediction For Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio And Other Zodiac Signs

Cancer: It looks like the weekend hangover is still there, as the Cancer zodiac people will continue to feel lazy this Monday.

Leo: They will remain food-loving throughout the day. The Leo people will eat good food and more food. They should be particular about overeating.

Virgo: Marriage is very close on the cards and so you start making preparations for it. No other day is better than today to get started.

Libra: The Librans will take some time out from the day to watch their favourite show or movie on Netflix or other streaming platforms. They will be couch potatoes for today.

Scorpio: These people should be very careful about issues related to their health. They must eat well and sleep well to ensure their health remains intact.

Sagittarius: It is a day of Monday blues for the Sagittarians. They might feel low throughout the day, failing to muster the energy needed to get going on the first day of the week.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people are likely to travel to some nearby or even distant place. The trip might be a professional tour.

Aquarius: These people will not remain in the pink of health today. They might even fall sick or face other issues related to their health.

Pisces: They will make a plan to go out to some spiritual places or holy places with their family members. They will remain religious.