Horoscope Today, February 15, 2023: Taurus Should Take Care of Their Diet, Gemini Must Donate Milk
Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Control your speech. Money loss is predicted. Will get along with friends. Donate turmeric.
Lucky color-carrot
Taurus- Economic situation will improve. Take care of your diet. Will get respect from in-laws. Donate white goods.
Lucky color- sky blue
Gemini- Will get a new job opportunity. Will travel long distances. Seek parental advice. Donate milk.
Lucky color- black
Cancer- Keep important documents handy. Respect relationships. Avoid conflicts. Donate yellow item.
Lucky color- ocher
Leo- A guest is likely to come. There will be profit in business. Don’t be angry with the young ones. Donate clothes.
Lucky color- orange
Virgo- Will go on a long journey. Will get happiness from progeny. There will be profit in business. Donate whole gram.
Lucky color- yellow
Libra- There will be sweetness in married life. Do not keep any dilemma in your mind. Take care of your mother’s health. Donate a copper vessel.
Lucky color- brown
Scorpio- There will be less stress in life. Respect your elders. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate wheat and jaggery.
Lucky color- yellow
Sagittarius- Will have a child. Will get the stalled money back. There will be ups and downs in the job. Donate seven grains.
Lucky color- golden
Capricorn- Health can deteriorate. Will get respect. Family troubles will end. Donate rice.
Lucky color- white
Aquarius- Running business may stop. Do not show haste in work. Don’t despair. Donate curd.
Lucky color- sky blue
Pisces- Get up early in the morning. Stay away from any controversy. Obey your father. Donate sugar.
Lucky color- brown
