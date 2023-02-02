Top Recommended Stories
Horoscope Today, February 2, 2023: Gemini Will Face Money Loss, Capricorn Will Get Job
Horoscope Today, February 2, 2023: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Don’t start a new business. Learning will improve. May get stuck money back by evening. Donate yellow sweets.Lucky color- golden Taurus- Take care of your health. Tension will subside after noon. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate wheat jaggery. Lucky color- green Gemini- Don’t quarrel with your friends. Will face money loss. Do tasks on time. Donate rice. Lucky color-maroon Cancer- Keep your jewellery and belongings safe. Pay attention to your father’s health. Will go on a short journey in the evening. Donate sweet rice. Lucky color- golden Leo- Don’t get angry over trivial things. Will get good news as soon as you reach the office. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before. Donate red clothes. Lucky color- carrot Virgo- There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. The economic condition will be better. Donate food. Lucky color- black Libra- Keep your thinking right. Do not argue with anyone at the place of business. There will be a benefit in learning. Donate raw milk. Lucky color- ocher Scorpio- There will be prosperity in the family. There will be profit in business. Obstacles in learning will be removed. Donate red sweets. Lucky color- red Sagittarius- Will get happiness from the family. The schedule will be hectic in the evening. Don’t get into an argument. Apply turmeric tilak. Lucky color- yellow Capricorn- Disputes with loved ones will end. Don’t mind the little things. Will get the job. Donate sweets. Lucky color- brown Aquarius- Trader’s worries will end. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t eat after sunset. Donate banana. Lucky color- white Pisces- There can be an argument in the house. May have to travel. The troubles of the mind will end. Donate yellow items. Lucky color- maroon
