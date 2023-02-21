Home

Horoscope Today, February 21, Tuesday: Aries Must Take Family’s Advice, Money Can Stuck For Taurus

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today, February 21, Tuesday: Check what’s in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Aries- Disputes at home will end. Take your family’s advice. Respect your wife. Chant Om.

Lucky color- yellow



Taurus- Money can get stuck. Business problems will be less. Spouse’s health will be bad. Chant Ganesh mantra.

Lucky color- pink



Gemini- Will benefit from the advice of friends. Keep gold jewelry safe. There will be sweetness in relations. Chant Lakshmi Mantra.

Lucky color- green



Cancer- New business will start. Mother’s health will get better. There will be happiness in the family. Chant moon mantra.

Lucky color- pink



Leo- Will go on a short journey. Will be successful in the job. Trust your luck. Read Narayan Kavach.

Lucky color- red



Virgo- Mind’s worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Avoid extravagance. Chant durga mantra.

Lucky color- golden



Libra- Don’t make any job changes. Drive carefully. The borrowed money will be returned. Chant Lakshmi mantra.

Lucky color- pink



Scorpio- Anger can spoil the work. Stock up on essentials. Will get along with friends. Chant Vishnu Mantra.

Lucky color- yellow



Sagittarius- Complete your work by noon. Make transactions wisely. Respect your father. Chant guru mantra.

Lucky color- maroon



Capricorn- Vehicle will be received. Invest in business wisely. The new job will be beneficial. Chant Devi mantra.

Lucky color- green



Aquarius- Business investment will benefit. Be careful in relationships. Do not argue with anyone. Chant Saraswati Mantra.

Lucky color- purple



Pisces- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Chant shiva mantra.

Lucky color- yellow

