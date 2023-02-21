Horoscope Today, February 21, Tuesday: Aries Must Take Family’s Advice, Money Can Stuck For Taurus
Horoscope Today, February 21, Tuesday: Check what’s in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.
Aries- Disputes at home will end. Take your family’s advice. Respect your wife. Chant Om.Lucky color- yellow Taurus- Money can get stuck. Business problems will be less. Spouse’s health will be bad. Chant Ganesh mantra. Lucky color- pink Gemini- Will benefit from the advice of friends. Keep gold jewelry safe. There will be sweetness in relations. Chant Lakshmi Mantra. Lucky color- green Cancer- New business will start. Mother’s health will get better. There will be happiness in the family. Chant moon mantra. Lucky color- pink Leo- Will go on a short journey. Will be successful in the job. Trust your luck. Read Narayan Kavach. Lucky color- red Virgo- Mind’s worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Avoid extravagance. Chant durga mantra. Lucky color- golden Libra- Don’t make any job changes. Drive carefully. The borrowed money will be returned. Chant Lakshmi mantra. Lucky color- pink Scorpio- Anger can spoil the work. Stock up on essentials. Will get along with friends. Chant Vishnu Mantra. Lucky color- yellow Sagittarius- Complete your work by noon. Make transactions wisely. Respect your father. Chant guru mantra. Lucky color- maroon Capricorn- Vehicle will be received. Invest in business wisely. The new job will be beneficial. Chant Devi mantra. Lucky color- green Aquarius- Business investment will benefit. Be careful in relationships. Do not argue with anyone. Chant Saraswati Mantra. Lucky color- purple Pisces- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Chant shiva mantra. Lucky color- yellow
