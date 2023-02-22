Top Recommended Stories

Horoscope Today, February 22, Wednesday: Aries Must Apply For Job, Gemini Should go on a Trip With Family

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Published: February 22, 2023 5:30 AM IST

By Shiromani Sachin | Edited by Onam Gupta

Horoscope Today, February 22, Wednesday: Aries Should Apply For a Job, Gemini Should go on a Trip With Family

Horoscope Today, February 22, Wednesday: Check what’s in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Aries- Will receive money. Do not invest in the business. Apply for a job.

Lucky color- golden

Taurus- Will get a new job. Will meet an old friend. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Take blessings of parents. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. May go on a trip with the family.

Lucky color- saffron

Cancer- Avoid disputes in married life. Will buy a vehicle. Will get respect.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Good news will come in the morning. Money borrowed will be returned. There is a possibility of getting success.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Do your work carefully. Will be able to prevent accidental injury. Will get the support of life partner.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- Will get a new vehicle. The worries regarding progeny will end. Do not create disputes in the family without any reason.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- Will go on a foreign journey. Will be successful in getting love. Control your temper.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius- The work will be successful after a lot of effort. Don’t change jobs. Money expenditure will increase.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- Spend time with family at home. Advise friends when needed. There will be sweetness in relationships.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Stalled business will run. Job problems will end. Make sure to consult your parents.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Talk to elders with respect. Drive your vehicle carefully. Do not let relations get sour.

Lucky color- golden

