If you believe in astrology and are curious to know what stars have in store for you today, then you have come to the right place. Check out your horoscope for February 24, 2021. Renowned Astrologer and Prophesier- Pandit Jagannath Guruji, predicts if the stars are in your favour or not. Read on!

Aries: The Aries people are in the mood of having some harmless fun today. Some of these people might just turn into bathroom singers for the day.

Taurus: It is expected to be a very rigorous and hectic day for the Taurus people on the work front. They are expected to remain busy with work and meetings.

Gemini: They started the week on an emotional note, but now seem they are over it. They will try to make new contacts and make some new friends today.

Cancer: They take a moment and pause to reflect upon their actions. They try to fix things and not commit any more mistakes.

Leo: The Leo people will make sure today that they take some time out from their busy schedule to spend some me-time. They may just spend their time in a coffee shop.

Virgo: They have not paid much attention to the vehicles they own. Therefore they will spend some of their time cleaning their cars and bikes.

Libra: These people have been thinking for a long about doing something on their own. They will spend the day making plans for their own business.

Scorpio: Emotions are back to haunt the Scorpio people. On this day, they will remain quite sad. They will think about their mistakes and regret all of them.

Sagittarius: Today, the people from this zodiac sign will spend some of their free time reading books. They will also spend time with their family and loved ones.

Capricorn: It will be a day when they feel low and sad. They are having too many thoughts and hence the sad frame of mind.

Aquarius: Their love for nature will rule the day for the Aquarius people. They will love gardening.

Pisces: The Pisces people will have a strong frame of mind today. They might take some tough decisions and decisive steps for the betterment of their personal and professional life.