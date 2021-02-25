Horoscope Today, February 25, 2021: Want to know what stars have in store for you today? Then renowned astrologer and prophesier- Pandit Jagannath Guruji, predicts if the stars are in your favour or not. Read on! Also Read - Understanding Cancer: Vital Tips to Safeguard Yourself From This Deadly Disease

Aries: After a busy workday, the Aries people will want to relax. And they can go for a long drive either alone or with family.

Taurus: The Taurus people will take time out to watch their favourite show or movie on Netflix or other streaming platforms.

Gemini: Gemini people are expected to be very spiritual. They will make a plan to go out to some spiritual places or holy places with loved ones.

Cancer: People who have been planning to take travel to any place can do so now. If they are not travelling, they can sit and make plans for the weekend.

Leo: It will be a busy day for the Leo people on the work front. They are expected to remain busy with work and meetings.

Virgo: If a Virgo person is dating someone, the dating can soon turn into a relationship. The day is good for love life.

Libra: It is a very happy day for the Libra people. It is a day of fulfilling wishes for them and they might even find their real love.

Scorpio: These people may not react to things in the best way possible. They may get angry very quickly as they are expected to be over-sensitive today.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians will be divided between their work and their family. They will have a lot of responsibilities and also too many deadlines to meet at the same time.

Capricorn: These people believe in conserving their energy today. They will not rush into anything and will try to have a good sound sleep.

Aquarius: Aquarius has phenomenal ideas which help their own destiny in the future. They will plan their future very successfully.

Pisces: The Pisces people will have mixed feelings today. There may be things that make them extremely happy and simultaneously other things that make them very sad. They will be divided today.

-Astrological Predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji