Astrology

Horoscope Today, February 25, Saturday: Gemini Should Respect Elders, Aries Must Donate Food Items

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today

Aries: Will be busy with work all day long. Eat only homemade food. Donate food items.

Lucky color- orange

Taurus: There is a possibility of a guest coming to the house. Finish tasks on time. Will get along with friends.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini: Respect your elders. Will see profit. Don’t change jobs.

Lucky color- brown

Cancer: Mind will not be stable today. Donate white goods. Profit from business will be there.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo: Talk to your parents respectfully. Business investment will be profitable. Time will be favorable till evening.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo: Students should pay attention to their studies. Make good use of time. There will be an advantage in the job.

Lucky color- pink

Libra: May travel. Reach the workplace on time. Donate grains.

Lucky color- yellow

Scorpio: Drive your vehicle carefully. Talking to someone on the job can spoil things. Wish will come true.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius: A little temperament issue will be there. Respect your parents. Respect will increase in society.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn: Foot pain can be a problem. Don’t rush things. Will get good news by evening.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius: Monetary benefit will be there today. Donate clothes to someone in need. Auspiciousness will be felt in the house.

Lucky color- green

Pisces: Thank your teacher. Keep the east side of your house clean. The stomach problem will end.

Lucky color- yellow

