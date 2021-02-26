Horoscope Today, February 26, 2021: All zodiac signs have their own traits and characteristics. It helps differentiate and define their personality. If you are wondering how your day is going to pan out, look no further as renowned astrologer and prophesier- Pandit Jagannath Guruji, predicts whether the odds will be in your favour or not today. Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 25, 2021: Spiritual Day For Gemini, Scorpio Will Be Over-Sensitive Today

Aries: The Aries people would want to go for train travel after a long period. They have taken up the road and air journey, but travelling on the train is something they miss a lot. Also Read - Understanding Cancer: Vital Tips to Safeguard Yourself From This Deadly Disease

Taurus: The Taurus people would not be in a very stable frame of mind. Some issues are bothering them, resulting in overthinking and an unstable mind frame. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Star Rakhi Sawant Begins Her Mom's Cancer Treatment, Thanks 'God Brother' Salman Khan

Gemini: Gemini people would end the last working day of the week with a long drive. They may go for a long drive with friends and family.

Cancer: These people might see some improvement related to money and finance-related matters. They might expect some immediate financial gains.

Leo: The Leo people will plan something special with their family and friends for the weekend. The last day of the week is perfect for such planning.

Virgo: They will be interested in gardening, farming and agriculture. It is their imbibed love for the countryside that will dominate their mind.

Libra: The Librans would be very judgmental and might make some strong decisions related to their near and dear ones. They should be careful about what to speak with their partner.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would listen more to their girlfriend, wife or partner. They are tired of taking all decisions on their own and require some help.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would want to do something new with their regular life. They might re-adjust their daily routine.

Capricorn: Getting work off their mind, the Capricorn people would want to get rid of all boredom and fatigue. They might indulge in some fun-filled activity.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people will be in a very strong frame of mind. Nothing can bother them unless they allow it to gain so much importance.

Pisces: The Pisces people have been troubled a lot due to unwanted expenses. They would work on a plan to get a hold of the situation.

-Astrological Predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji