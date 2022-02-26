Horoscope Today, February 26, Saturday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction.Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 25, Friday: Scorpio Will be Able to Manage Expenses, Virgo is in Luck

Aries: The Aries people should ensure that they do not be careless or ignorant at the workplace. They would continue to share a cordial relationship with their spouse but some misunderstanding must be clarified at the earliest.

Taurus: The Taurus people would enjoy the benefits of good health today. Luck too would favour them today and those travelling due to work may also get fruitful results.

Gemini: The Gemini people would spend the day in activities related to religion and spirituality. The women in the family would be able to help them whenever they get stuck at any point even in job or business.

Cancer: The Cancer might have to spend a lot of money today, but the day would still bring happiness for them. They should make sure that they do not take any important decision without due diligence.

Leo: If the Leo people do not have anything pre-planned to do in the evening, they should use the time to establish new contacts. They would focus on their work throughout the day but things are still expected to get delayed.

Virgo: The Virgo people would try to concentrate a lot on studies today but they would repeatedly get distracted by their colleagues. It would be a great idea for some of these people to lock themselves up away from the world for a while.

Libra: The Libra people would get ample opportunities to earn profit today, but the incoming of money might be delayed. A new contact they make today would give them unprecedented gains in near future.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would have to face some sudden expenditure due to a medical emergency. For those in their own business, a contract that was in its final stages might get cancelled due to flip flops by the other party.

Sagittarius: Everything will happen as per the plan of the day chalked out by the Sagittarians. Many people belonging to this zodiac sign may eat good today and enjoy family time.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people have not been able to attend social functions due to personal engagements. They might end up losing some influential contacts if they don’t do something to fix this immediately.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would get some extra income today, which might be from an earlier investment or a new assignment coming their way. They are planning for a major expenditure on the professional front.

Pisces: The Pisces people might have been struggling on the financial front for the past few days, but things are set to ease out today. They would also be able to complete a very important academic related work that has been pending for long.