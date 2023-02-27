Home

Horoscope Today, February 27, 2023: Virgo Will Get Good News, Scorpio Should NOT Invest in Stock Market

Horoscope Today, February 27 2023, Monday: Check what’s in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Aries- Disputes with loved ones will end. Lent money can be received. It will be a happy day. Donate clothes

Lucky color- ocher



Taurus- Don’t doubt friendship. Will be busy all day long. Vehicle breakdown may occur. Reach your office on time.

Lucky color- pink



Gemini- Do not spoil the conversation with colleagues. The dream of buying a vehicle will come true. Avoid carelessness! There will be sweetness in the relationship.

Lucky color- maroon



Cancer- Will work with new energy. Things can be stressful in the afternoon. Do tasks on time. Delays in work will go away.

Lucky color- white



Leo- Ignore old things. Will avoid loss. Take care of your health. There will be sweetness in married life.

Lucky color- maroon



Virgo- Do not change the work style. Feet may hurt. Respect your father. Will get good news.

Lucky color- yellow



Libra- Your polite behavior will make things work out. Do not let love relations get sour. Invest in property. Take care of your luggage.

Lucky color- pink



Scorpio- Will come out of financial trouble. Will make things work out with your words. Time is not in your favor. Don’t invest in the stock market.

Lucky color- ocher



Sagittarius- Parents’ health will be a concern. Do not lend a vehicle or money to anyone. Foreign travel is predicted. Don’t stay up till late at night.

Lucky color- yellow



Capricorn- Will get the desired profit. Consider a career change. Take care of your diet. Don’t transact money.

Lucky color- sky blue



Aquarius- Will be mentally strong. Will get the support of loved ones. Stalled tasks will be completed. Make good use of time.

Lucky color- blue



Pisces- There will be a change at the workplace. Will get happiness from children. Career success is predicted. Respect relationships.

Lucky color- red

