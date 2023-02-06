Home

Horoscope Today, February 6, 2023: Gemini to Travel For Work; Progress in Job For Capricorn

Horoscope Today, February 6, 2023: Check what's in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Horoscope Today, February 6, 2023: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- The day will be better than yesterday. Help the needy people. There is a possibility of getting back stalled money. Recite Gayatri Chalisa. Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Will get the support of friends. The sourness of married life will lessen. Reach your office on time. Donate green item. Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Give respect to everyone at your workplace. Don’t lend money to anyone. May go out for important business. Recite Devi Sukta. Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- After noon, the time is not favorable. Sign carefully on any paper. Will get the support of loved ones. Read shivashtak. Lucky color- orange

Leo- Respect elders. Do not lend money to anyone. There will be an argument with the spouse. Read Suryashtaka. Lucky color- sky blue

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. Will go for a walk with life partner. Don’t quarrel with your loved ones. Recite Durga Stuti. Lucky color- ocher

Libra- Do not get involved in any argument with anyone. Help a friend in need. Reach home on time. Recite Vishnu Sahastranam. Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Time is not favorable till evening. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t argue with anyone in your neighborhood. Recite Bajrang Baan. Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- There will be a dispute with a friend on an old matter. Support a friend when needed. The headache will last till the afternoon. Recite Vishnu Chalisa. Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Give respect to the younger ones. Do not do any important work till noon. There will be progress in the job. Recite Shani Chalisa.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Important work interruption will end. Money stuck in business will be found. Respect your parents. Worship lord shiva.

Lucky color- ocher

Pisces- Give a gift to your mentor. Will get the support of life partner. Valuables may be lost. Worship Lord Lakshminarayan.

Lucky color- brown