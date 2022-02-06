Horoscope Today, February 6, Sunday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 5, Saturday: Gemini May Receive Financial Benefits, Cancer Must Drive Carefully to Avoid Mishap

Aries: The Aries people might lose an expensive item or jewellery because of effect of malefic planets. Some of these people would come across a new source of income. Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 4, Friday: Virgo Shouldn't Miss Out on Career Opportunity, Pisces Must Choose Their Words Wisely

Taurus: The words spoken by people belonging to the Taurus zodiac sign would help them earn respect in the society. Good performance of child in a competitive exam would bring happiness. Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 3, Thursday: Cancer Might Expect a Surprise, Leo Might Receive Some Very Exciting News at Work

Gemini: The Gemini people need to learn as to how they can turn the toughest of situation into a cakewalk. These people would be disappointed because of betrayal by a friend.

Cancer: The Cancer people need to regain their energy and for that they should meet up with their friends to have some fun. An email can bring a very pleasant surprise in their life.

Leo: The Leo people need to be very patient today. They should try to speak less and listen more to the other person. They would be considered wise if they do so.

Virgo: The Virgo people have a very exciting day in store where they might get more than one surprise. They should think about the possibilities of meeting their favourite person today.

Libra: The Libra people might have to run around a lot today to get their work done. Some of the people belonging to this zodiac sign might face some eye related problem in the evening.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are working hard for their business would see some amazing positive results of their efforts today. They should not let their performance get to their head.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would experience a very happy environment around them. Their loved ones might get some good news and seeing them happy would bring peace to these people.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would receive a huge amount of money that they had lended to a friend for a medical emergency. Some of these people might have to travel out of station.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people might face some stomach related troubles but instead of taking medicines, they should rely on home based remedies. They should try to take some rest today.

Pisces: The Pisces people should not skip their physical activities like walking or running. They would be very careful while dealing with new people or enemies.