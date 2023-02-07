Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, February 7: Aries Will Get Monetary Benefit; Virgo Students Must Focus on Studies

Horoscope Today, February 7, 2023: Check what's in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin

Aries– Respect your elders. It’s time to focus on studies. The monetary benefit will be there by evening.

Lucky color-carrot

Taurus– Intestinal problems may increase. Make transactions after noon. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- white

Gemini– Will reconcile with relatives. There is a possibility of a loss of money. Keep family together.

Lucky color- pink

Cancer– Don’t invest money. Pay attention to your father’s health. Will go on a short journey by the evening.

Lucky color- orange

Leo– Don’t get angry with young children. Will be happy. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo– Will benefit from the job. Students must focus on their studies. Donate sweets in the evening.

Lucky color- turquoise

Libra– Keep your mind straight. Do not quarrel with anyone at the place of business. Enmity with loved ones will end.

Lucky color- maroon

Scorpio– Don’t let there be disputes in the family. There will be profit in new business. Will meet friends.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius– The child will be successful in the exam. Consult your father. Donate the yellow item.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn– Fulfill your responsibility properly. Avoid eye problems. Do not consume fried food.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius– Businessmen should pay full attention to their work. Don’t lend money to anyone. Health problems will end.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces– Help an elderly person. Traveling will be beneficial. Donate food and ghee.

Lucky color- white

