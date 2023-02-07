Top Recommended Stories

  Horoscope Today, February 7: Aries Will Get Monetary Benefit; Virgo Students Must Focus on Studies

Horoscope Today, February 7: Aries Will Get Monetary Benefit; Virgo Students Must Focus on Studies

Horoscope Today, February 7, 2023: Check what's in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin

Published: February 7, 2023 7:00 AM IST

By Shiromani Sachin | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Aries– Respect your elders. It’s time to focus on studies. The monetary benefit will be there by evening.
Lucky color-carrot

Taurus– Intestinal problems may increase. Make transactions after noon. Don’t argue with anyone.
Lucky color- white

Gemini– Will reconcile with relatives. There is a possibility of a loss of money. Keep family together.
Lucky color- pink

Cancer– Don’t invest money. Pay attention to your father’s health. Will go on a short journey by the evening.
Lucky color- orange

Leo– Don’t get angry with young children. Will be happy. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before.
Lucky color- yellow

Virgo– Will benefit from the job. Students must focus on their studies. Donate sweets in the evening.
Lucky color- turquoise

Libra– Keep your mind straight. Do not quarrel with anyone at the place of business. Enmity with loved ones will end.
Lucky color- maroon

Scorpio– Don’t let there be disputes in the family. There will be profit in new business. Will meet friends.
Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius– The child will be successful in the exam. Consult your father. Donate the yellow item.
Lucky color- red

Capricorn– Fulfill your responsibility properly. Avoid eye problems. Do not consume fried food.
Lucky color- blue

Aquarius– Businessmen should pay full attention to their work. Don’t lend money to anyone. Health problems will end.
Lucky color- pink

Pisces– Help an elderly person. Traveling will be beneficial. Donate food and ghee.
Lucky color- white

