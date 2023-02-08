Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, February 8: Gemini Should Respect Their Elders, Virgo Should Donate Food

Horoscope Today, February 8, 2023: Check what's in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin

Aries- Don’t be in a hurry for urgent work. Vehicle accident is predicted. Believe in your destiny. Donate banana.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Will be meeting relatives. Evening will be the best time. Sweetness will come in family life. Donate rice.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Don’t be negligent in job. Respect your friends. Family disputes will end. Donate Khichdi.

Lucky color- pink

Cancer- Don’t keep wrong thoughts in your mind. Try to help others. Avoid junk food. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Deal carefully with the important tasks of the business. There will be auspicious programs at home. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- There will be profit in business. Lent money will be returned. Don’t despair. Donate food.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Will be receiving gifts. Take advice from elders. Don’t go back on your words. Donate vegetables.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Will get success in business. Do not argue with the guest who comes home. Keep water in the north direction of the house. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Don’t let family dispute become trouble. Don’t lend money to anyone. Stopped tasks will start getting completed. Donate yellow rice.

Lucky color- saffron

Capricorn- Thought work will take time to complete. The sourness of the relationship will end. Touch the feet of an elderly woman. Donate ghee.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Pay attention to the health of the elders of household. Till evening, time suits you. Will get money stuck in business. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Leave home early. Help a relative in need. Control your voice. Donate curd rice.

Lucky color- maroon

