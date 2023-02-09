Horoscope Today, February 9, 2023: Aries Should Help a Friend, Taurus Must Chant Om Mantra
Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Invest in the stock market wisely. Father’s health will be bad. Do not hesitate. Help your friend.
Lucky color- red
Taurus- Do not make any decision in anger. There can be separation from the brother. Don’t lend money to anyone. Chant Om Mantra.
Lucky color- pink
Gemini- Students must focus on their studies. May miss out on new opportunities. Profit in business will lessen. Burn camphor at home.
Lucky color- ocher
Cancer- New property will be beneficial. Keep trying to get a job. Try to persuade a friend. Donate raw milk.
Lucky color- maroon
Leo- May go on a long journey. Success in love is foreseen. Control your anger. Drink more water.
Lucky color- pink
Virgo- A wave of happiness will be there. Will have a child. Money expenditure will lessen. Donate something.
Lucky color- brown
Libra- Will get good news by noon. Help a relative in need. Take care of your health. Donate ghee.
Lucky color- sky blue
Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. The job may trouble. Don’t disrespect your elders. Donate jaggery.
Lucky color- orange
Sagittarius- There will be a promotion in the job. Take advice from your elders. Will be buying a vehicle. Donate turmeric.
Lucky color- yellow
Capricorn- Will have a nice day. Gotta concentrate on work. Pending work will be completed. Donate rice.
Lucky color- white
Aquarius- Take care of the health of your child. Drive carefully. The day will be hectic. Donate whole grains.
Lucky color- green
Pisces- Don’t get angry with friends. There will be an auspicious event in the family. The monetary benefit will be there. Donate candy.
Lucky color- golden
