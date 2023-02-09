Home

Horoscope Today, February 9, Thursday: Taurus to Have a Brother Fight, Leo Should Control Anger

Horoscope Today, February 9, Thursday: If you are the one who has faith in your stars, here's a quick tip from the expert to help you plan your day ahead. Check your astrological prediction for the day.

Horoscope Today, February 9, Thursday: Taurus to Have a Brother Fight, Leo Should Control Anger

Aries- Invest in the stock market wisely. Father’s health will be bad. Do not hesitate. Help your friend.

Lucky color- red

Taurus- Do not make any decision in anger. There can be separation from the brother. Don’t lend money to anyone. Chant Om Mantra.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Students must focus on their studies. May miss out on new opportunities. Profit in business will lessen. Burn camphor at home.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- New property will be beneficial. Keep trying to get a job. Try to persuade a friend. Donate raw milk.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- May go on a long journey. Success in love is foreseen. Control your anger. Drink more water.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- A wave of happiness will be there. Will have a child. Money expenditure will lessen. Donate something.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Will get good news by noon. Help a relative in need. Take care of your health. Donate ghee.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. The job may trouble. Don’t disrespect your elders. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- There will be a promotion in the job. Take advice from your elders. Will be buying a vehicle. Donate turmeric.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Will have a nice day. Gotta concentrate on work. Pending work will be completed. Donate rice.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Take care of the health of your child. Drive carefully. The day will be hectic. Donate whole grains.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Don’t get angry with friends. There will be an auspicious event in the family. The monetary benefit will be there. Donate candy.

Lucky color- golden

