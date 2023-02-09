Horoscope Today, February 9, Thursday: Taurus to Have a Brother Fight, Leo Should Control Anger
Horoscope Today, February 9, Thursday: If you are the one who has faith in your stars, here's a quick tip from the expert to help you plan your day ahead. Check your astrological prediction for the day.
Aries- Invest in the stock market wisely. Father’s health will be bad. Do not hesitate. Help your friend.
Lucky color- red
Taurus- Do not make any decision in anger. There can be separation from the brother. Don’t lend money to anyone. Chant Om Mantra.
Lucky color- pink
Gemini- Students must focus on their studies. May miss out on new opportunities. Profit in business will lessen. Burn camphor at home.
Lucky color- ocher
Cancer- New property will be beneficial. Keep trying to get a job. Try to persuade a friend. Donate raw milk.
Lucky color- maroon
Leo- May go on a long journey. Success in love is foreseen. Control your anger. Drink more water.
Lucky color- pink
Virgo- A wave of happiness will be there. Will have a child. Money expenditure will lessen. Donate something.
Lucky color- brown
Libra- Will get good news by noon. Help a relative in need. Take care of your health. Donate ghee.
Lucky color- sky blue
Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. The job may trouble. Don’t disrespect your elders. Donate jaggery.
Lucky color- orange
Sagittarius- There will be a promotion in the job. Take advice from your elders. Will be buying a vehicle. Donate turmeric.
Lucky color- yellow
Capricorn- Will have a nice day. Gotta concentrate on work. Pending work will be completed. Donate rice.
Lucky color- white
Aquarius- Take care of the health of your child. Drive carefully. The day will be hectic. Donate whole grains.
Lucky color- green
Pisces- Don’t get angry with friends. There will be an auspicious event in the family. The monetary benefit will be there. Donate candy.
Lucky color- golden
