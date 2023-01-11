Top Recommended Stories
Horoscope Today, January 11, 2023: Aries Should be Punctual, Taurus Must Donate White Rice
Here's what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer. Also, follow for quick luck-enhancing tips.
Horoscope Today, January 11, 2023: Here’s what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer and Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin. Also, follow for quick luck-enhancing tips.
Aries- Be on time to get a new job. Learning will improve. The monetary benefit is expected by evening. Donate yellow sweets.
Lucky color-carrot
Taurus- Eye problems may increase. Make transactions after noon. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate white rice.
Lucky color- white
Gemini- Don’t quarrel with your relatives. There is a possibility of a loss of money. Keep family together. Donate ghee.
Lucky color- pink
Cancer- Do not lend your vehicle to anyone. Focus on your mother’s health. A short trip is predicted. Donate whole grains.
Lucky color- orange
Leo- Don’t get angry over trivial things. Will be happy when you reach home. The atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. Donate sweet rice.
Lucky color- yellow
Virgo- There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. Don’t argue with friends. Donate sweets.
Lucky color- turquoise
Libra- Keep your thinking positive. Do not get involved with anyone at the place of business. There will be a benefit in learning. Donate good items.
Lucky color- maroon
Scorpio- There will be prosperity in the family. There will be profit in business. Will be able to meet friends. Donate sugar candy.
Lucky color- yellow
Sagittarius- There will be concern regarding the children. Listen to your father. Will get the support of loved ones. Donate yellow items.
Lucky color- red
Capricorn- Fulfill your responsibility properly. Avoid stomach problems. Do not consume fried food. Donate white sweets.
Lucky color- blue
Aquarius- Businessmen should pay full attention to their work. Don’t lend money to anyone. Health problems will end. Donate sesame.
Lucky color- pink
Pisces- Don’t cheat on anyone. May have to travel. Donate jaggery. Donate food and clothes.
Lucky color- white
