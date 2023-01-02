Top Recommended Stories
Horoscope Today, January 2, 2023, Monday: Geminis Shouldn’t Change Jobs, Leos Shouldn’t Lend Vehicle
Horoscope Today, January 2, 2023: Here's what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer. Also, follow for quick luck enhancing tips.
Aries- Respect your father. The obstacle in business will be removed. Do take advice from elders. Donate white goods.
Lucky color- yellow
Also Read:
- Tarot Card Readings For 2023: Love, Career, Finance and Health Horoscope Predictions of all zodiac signs – Watch Video
- Happy New Year 2023 Horoscope, January 1: Good News For Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Horoscope Today, January 1, Sunday: Taurus Must Be Careful in Relationships, Virgo Should Avoid Travelling
Taurus- Will have a child soon. Do your work on time. Worries will end. Donate gram flour.
Lucky color- orange
Gemini- Might get a sudden gift. Transact money wisely. Don’t change jobs. Donate green items.
Lucky color- blue
Cancer- Worry about the job may increase. Don’t get into an argument. Marriage will be arranged. Donate sweet rice.
Lucky color- yellow
Leo- Anger can cause harm. Do not lend your vehicle to anyone. Business worries will end. Donate jaggery.
Lucky color- white
Virgo- Don’t share your secret with anyone. Will get a gift from your sister. Will get a new responsibility. Donate food.
Lucky color- pink
Libra- The day will be hectic. There will be profit in business. Will get the support of loved ones. Donate clothes.
Lucky color- blue
Scorpio- Don’t make your relatives angry. May have to travel shortly. Don’t argue with your neighbors. Donate fruits and vegetables.
Lucky color- red
Sagittarius- Don’t get engaged in any argument with anyone. Health concerns will end. Help a friend in need. Donate woolen clothes.
Lucky color-maroon
Capricorn- Will be busy with office work. Focus on children’s health. Worries regarding the house will end. Donate clothes.
Lucky color- green
Aquarius- Make sure to consult a doctor. Elders will bless you. Help a poor person. Donate medicine and clothes.
Lucky color- black
Pisces- Will get success in old work. Respect relationships. Maintain sweetness in voice. Donate sesame.
Lucky color- red
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.