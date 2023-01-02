Horoscope Today, January 2, 2023, Monday: Geminis Shouldn’t Change Jobs, Leos Shouldn’t Lend Vehicle

Aries- Respect your father. The obstacle in business will be removed. Do take advice from elders. Donate white goods.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Will have a child soon. Do your work on time. Worries will end. Donate gram flour.

Lucky color- orange

Gemini- Might get a sudden gift. Transact money wisely. Don’t change jobs. Donate green items.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Worry about the job may increase. Don’t get into an argument. Marriage will be arranged. Donate sweet rice.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Anger can cause harm. Do not lend your vehicle to anyone. Business worries will end. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- white

Virgo- Don’t share your secret with anyone. Will get a gift from your sister. Will get a new responsibility. Donate food.

Lucky color- pink

Libra- The day will be hectic. There will be profit in business. Will get the support of loved ones. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Don’t make your relatives angry. May have to travel shortly. Don’t argue with your neighbors. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Don’t get engaged in any argument with anyone. Health concerns will end. Help a friend in need. Donate woolen clothes.

Lucky color-maroon

Capricorn- Will be busy with office work. Focus on children’s health. Worries regarding the house will end. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Make sure to consult a doctor. Elders will bless you. Help a poor person. Donate medicine and clothes.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- Will get success in old work. Respect relationships. Maintain sweetness in voice. Donate sesame.

Lucky color- red