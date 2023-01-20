Home

Horoscope Today, January 20, 2023: Aries Should Respect Elders, Aquarius Must Spend Time With Family

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today, January 20, 2023: If you are planning your day, it's advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Will benefit in business. Respect elders. Help your friend on time. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- The job will face ups and downs. Take advice from elders. Till evening, the time is favorable. Donate curd.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Family problems will end. There is a possibility of replacing the old vehicle. Will be successful in important work. Donate rice.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Health will improve slowly. Do not be negligent with your job. Disputes in the family will end. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- ocher

Leo- Will get back stalled money. Invest wisely in the stock market. There will be auspicious events in the family. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- Will be successful in business. May buy a new house. Help a lady. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Marriage is likely to be fixed. Do not be negligent in any work. Don’t share your secret with anyone. Donate sesame.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Property matters will be resolved. There will be a job change. Curb your spending. Donate good.

Lucky color- golden

Sagittarius- Work pressure will remain. Don’t let your relationship falter. Will go on a short trip. Donate woolen clothes.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Important work will be done after noon. Don’t lend money. Will have a child. Donate yellow fruits.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Will move to the desired location. Go on a walk with a friend. Spend time with family. Donate jaggery and sweets.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- The day will be full of lethargy. Do your work by the afternoon. Don’t befriend anyone. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- golden