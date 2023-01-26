  • Home
  • Astrology
  • Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: Zodiac Signs Should Donate These Things on Basant Panchami

Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: Zodiac Signs Should Donate These Things on Basant Panchami

Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: Let's know what things are auspicious for you to donate on Basant Panchami according to your zodiac sign.

Published: January 26, 2023 5:00 AM IST

By Pandit Jagannath Guruji | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Horoscope Today, January 26
Horoscope Today, January 26

Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: The festival of Basant Panchami is believed to be very important in Hinduism. Along with the horoscope, check which zodiac sign should donate what on Saraswati Puja.

Also Read:

Aries– Control your words. Will face money loss. Will get along with friends. Donate turmeric.Lucky color-carrotTaurus- Economic situation may worsen. Take care of your diet. Will get respect from in-laws. Donate yellow item.Lucky color- sky blueGemini- Will get a new job opportunity. Will travel long distances. Seek parental advice. Donate saffron milk.Lucky color- maroonCancer- Keep important documents handy. Respect your relationships. Avoid conflicts. Donate yellow item.Lucky color- ocherLeo- A guest is likely to come. There will be profit in business. Don’t be angry with the younger ones. Donate clothes.Lucky color- orangeVirgo- Will go on a long journey. Will get happiness from progeny. There will be profit in business. Donate whole green gram.Lucky color- yellowLibra- There will be sweetness in married life. Do not keep any dilemma in your mind. Take care of your mother’s health. Donate a copper vessel.Lucky color- goldenScorpio- There will be less stress in life. Respect your elders. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate wheat and jaggery.Lucky color- maroonSagittarius- Will have a child. Will get back stalled money. There will be ups and downs in the job. Donate seven grains.Lucky color- yellowCapricorn- Health can deteriorate. Will get respect. Family troubles will end. Donate rice.Lucky color- whiteAquarius- Business may stop. Do not show haste in work. Don’t despair. Donate curd.Lucky color- sky bluePisces- Get up early in the morning. Don’t let disputes escalate. Obey your father. Donate sugar.Lucky color- brown

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 26, 2023 5:00 AM IST