Top Recommended Stories
Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: Zodiac Signs Should Donate These Things on Basant Panchami
Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: Let's know what things are auspicious for you to donate on Basant Panchami according to your zodiac sign.
Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: The festival of Basant Panchami is believed to be very important in Hinduism. Along with the horoscope, check which zodiac sign should donate what on Saraswati Puja.
Also Read:
- Astrology: Pathaan Success Prediction by Celebrity Astrologer - Will it Revive Shah Rukh Khan's Career in Bollywood?
- Horoscope Today, January 25, 2023: Cancers Health Will Improve, Leo Should NOT Invest in Share Market
- Horoscope Today, January 24, 2023: Aquarius Must Respect Their Elders, Cancerians Should Avoid Junk Food
Aries– Control your words. Will face money loss. Will get along with friends. Donate turmeric.Lucky color-carrot Taurus- Economic situation may worsen. Take care of your diet. Will get respect from in-laws. Donate yellow item. Lucky color- sky blue Gemini- Will get a new job opportunity. Will travel long distances. Seek parental advice. Donate saffron milk. Lucky color- maroon Cancer- Keep important documents handy. Respect your relationships. Avoid conflicts. Donate yellow item. Lucky color- ocher Leo- A guest is likely to come. There will be profit in business. Don’t be angry with the younger ones. Donate clothes. Lucky color- orange Virgo- Will go on a long journey. Will get happiness from progeny. There will be profit in business. Donate whole green gram. Lucky color- yellow Libra- There will be sweetness in married life. Do not keep any dilemma in your mind. Take care of your mother’s health. Donate a copper vessel. Lucky color- golden Scorpio- There will be less stress in life. Respect your elders. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate wheat and jaggery. Lucky color- maroon Sagittarius- Will have a child. Will get back stalled money. There will be ups and downs in the job. Donate seven grains. Lucky color- yellow Capricorn- Health can deteriorate. Will get respect. Family troubles will end. Donate rice. Lucky color- white Aquarius- Business may stop. Do not show haste in work. Don’t despair. Donate curd. Lucky color- sky blue Pisces- Get up early in the morning. Don’t let disputes escalate. Obey your father. Donate sugar. Lucky color- brown
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.