Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, January 27, 2023: Taurus May go on a Long Journey, Scorpio Must Donate Yellow Fruit to Elderly

Horoscope Today, January 27, 2023: Taurus May go on a Long Journey, Scorpio Must Donate Yellow Fruit to Elderly

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today

Horoscope Today, January 27, 2023: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Do not change jobs and trade. Don’t lend money to anyone. Will get along with friends. Donate Sweets.

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- May go on a long journey. Will meet an old friend. The day will be hectic. Donate woolen clothes.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Will get the support of elder brother. Do not quarrel with your family. Traveling will be beneficial. Donate Khichdi Curd.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Invest in new business with advice. Do not be negligent while driving. Will get respect. Light a lamp of pure ghee at home.

Lucky color- saffron

Leo- Reach home on time in the evening. Stalled money will be received. Pay attention to the health of your child. Ask your children to donate fruits.

Lucky color- ocher

Virgo- Will get success in employment. Will receive money suddenly. Will get father’s support. Donate green vegetables.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- Will benefit from the new property. Will get happiness from progeny. Don’t be angry with your parents. Donate kheer.

Lucky color- gray

Scorpio- May go on a long journey. Love life will be successful. Control your mind. Give yellow fruits to the elderly.

Lucky color- white

Sagittarius- Will be happy. Will have a child. Money expenditure will increase. Apply saffron tilak.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Do important work on time. Take your father’s advice. Don’t be careless in relationships. Donate pink cloth.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Old wish will come true. Don’t share your secret with anyone. May see a business change. Donate shoes and slippers.

Lucky color- brown

Pisces- Mental stress will remain. Take advice from elders. There will be a rift in the relationship. Donate yellow sweet rice.

Lucky color- maroon