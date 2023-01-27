Home

Horoscope Today, January 27, Friday: Aries to Handle Spouse Dispute, Health Concerns to End For Virgos

Horoscope Today, January 27, Friday: Have faith in your stars. Your destiny is better and bigger than you think it is. Check your horoscope here.

Aries- Do not change jobs. The old problem may reoccur. There might be a dispute with the spouse. Chant Guru Mantra.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Health of ill family members will improve. Will get the support of higher officials. Work pressure will be less. Chant Lakshmi Mantra.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Day will be less hectic. Will see economic benefit. Keep patience. Chant Ganesh mantra.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- There will be tension in the job. Money expenses will increase. Making plans may cause harm. Chant Shiva mantra.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Hard work will give results. Will go on a profitable journey. There will be an unnecessary family dispute. Chant Sun mantra.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Family will be a matter of concern. Love and relationships will get better. Health concerns will end. Chant Durga Mantra.

Lucky color- sky blue

Libra- Problems will be solved. Respect will increase in society. Old money can be found. Chant Lakshmi mantra.

Lucky color- maroon

Scorpio- Do not make any changes in your livelihood. Mental stress will increase. Believe in yourself. Chant Hanuman mantra.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius- Marital life’s difficulties will lessen. A wrong decision may spoil the work. An old woman may help. Chant Vishnu Mantra.

Lucky color- sky blue

Capricorn- The marriage problem will be solved. The financial side will strengthen. Don’t do things carelessly. Chant Saraswati Mantra.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Economic side will strengthen. Family problems will end. Contribute to religious work. Chant Kali’s mantra.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Will be happy to get a new job. Property disputes will end. Take care of your health. Chant Vishnu Mantra.

Lucky color- yellow