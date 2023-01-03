Horoscope Today, January 3, 2023, Tuesday: Aries Must Postpone Their Travel, New Work Will Start Soon For Cancer

Horoscope Today, January 3, 2023, Tuesday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Postpone travelling. Don’t get into an argument. Things will get better by evening. Donate yellow sweets.

Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus- Married life will get better. Travelling is possible. There will be a promotion in the job. Donate ghee.

Lucky color- carrot

Gemini- Will get family support. Problems will end. There will be profit in business. Donate green vegetables.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- New work will start soon. Get things done on time. Help others. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Respect your elders. Separation from a spouse will end. Head injury is predicted. Donate rice.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. Might miss out on new opportunities. There will be profit in business. Donate woollen clothes.

Lucky color- saffron

Libra- Will get respect from the life partner. Don’t abandon your loved ones. Don’t stay up till late at night. Donate raw milk.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Don’t invest money in business. Might have headaches all day long. Will go on a long journey. Donate yellow fruits.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- There will be a promotion in the job. Will get good news afternoon. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Mental problems will increase. Don’t argue with anyone. Worship goddess Durga. Donate porridge.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Will see progress in the job. Avoid family disputes. Do yoga in the morning. Donate rice and jaggery.

Lucky color- ocher

Pisces- People associated with a business will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Don’t change jobs. Donate sesame.

Lucky color- golden