Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

If you are planning your day, it's advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- There will be sweetness in married life. Respect elders. Take advice from elders. Donate Khichdi.

Lucky color- red



Taurus- Don’t let relationships get sour. Control your words. Obey your father. Donate green vegetables.

Lucky color- purple



Gemini- Reach home on time. Do not argue with your mother. Consider changing jobs. Donate rice.

Lucky color- pink



Cancer- Health may deteriorate. Do not neglect your work. Help your friend. Donate sweet rice.

Lucky color- golden



Leo- Bring sweetness to your voice. There will be separation from brother. Will get back stalled money. Donate goods.

Lucky color- orange



Virgo- Focus on your learning. A new opportunity will come. Loss in business is predicted. Donate green vegetables.

Lucky color- white



Libra- All the desires will come true. Take care of your diet. Career change is possible. Donate sesame.

Lucky color- purple



Scorpio- Control your anger. Time will be favorable to you till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clean. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- gray



Sagittarius- Apply for a job. Finish important work by evening. Wish will come true. Donate turmeric and gram.

Lucky color- sky blue



Capricorn- The time will be good after noon. Get things done on time. Don’t force yourself. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- blue



Aquarius- Believe in yourself. Luck will favor you. Stalled tasks will be completed. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- ocher



Pisces- Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. Do help someone. Donate yellow sweet rice.

Lucky color- sky blue