Horoscope Today, January 5, 2023, Thursday: Aries Must Donate Ghee, Gemini Should Help a Needy
Here's what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer. Also, follow for quick luck-enhancing tips.
Horoscope Today, January 5, 2023, Thursday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Financial situation will be good. Children will be interested in studies. Women should keep jewelry safe. Donate ghee.
Lucky color- yellow
Taurus- Married life will get better. Will get success in career. Will receive money. Donate rice.
Lucky color- blue
Gemini- Feed birds. Help the needy people. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Donate food.
Lucky color- sky blue
Cancer- Father’s health will deteriorate. Do not hesitate. Help your friend. Donate woolen clothes.
Lucky color- red
Leo- Don’t make any decisions in anger. There can be separation from the brother. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate wheat.
Lucky color- pink
Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. New opportunities will come. There will be profit in business. Donate green gram whole.
Lucky color- ocher
Libra- After noon, the day can be stressful. Do tasks on time. Delays in work will end. Donate rice.
Lucky color- white
Scorpio- Will face loss. Take care of your health. There will be sweetness in married life. Donate yellow sandalwood.
Lucky color-maroon
Sagittarius- Legs may hurt. Respect your father. Will get good news. Donate jaggery.
Lucky color- yellow
Capricorn- Have a nice day. Gotta concentrate on work. Pending work will be completed. Donate whole grains.
Lucky color- white
Aquarius- The child’s health will be a cause of worry. Drive carefully. The day will be hectic. Donate green fruits and vegetables.
Lucky color- green
Pisces- Don’t get angry unnecessarily. There will be an auspicious event in the family. The monetary benefit is predicted. Donate yellow fruits.
Lucky color- ocher
