Horoscope Today, January 5, Wednesday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what's in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Three zodiac signs to have a romantic day are Aries, Gemini and Virgo.

Aries: The Aries people would find that their love life has never been better. They might indulge in some celebration with their family members.

Taurus: The Taurus people who have been suffering from medical ailments would show some signs of recovery. Previous efforts are likely to result in monetary benefits.

Gemini: The Gemini people would be linked romantically with someone they have been admiring for long. Furnishing their new house would be a great idea.

Cancer: The Cancer people would find good results of the initiatives taken on the fitness front. They might need to pack their bags for a quick trip outside the town.

Leo: The Leo people would find options opening up for buying a property. They need to budget their other expenses to avoid facing any trouble in future.

Virgo: The Virgo people would discover that they form an excellent team with their spouse. They would vow to tackle all problems together.

Libra: The Libra people would earn well but at the same time indulge in a lot of spending. Those facing health issues of late would find the road to recovery.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people might be needed to travel somewhere for office related work. They should avoid socializing too much and focus on their work.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would try to follow their fixed routine so that they do not have to compromise on fitness. They might meet someone special very soon.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would help someone financially and would gain appreciation for this gesture. They need to show off their skills to impress their peers and superiors.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people who are waiting to start a construction work can think about going ahead with it. They should avoid taking any avoidable responsibility.

Pisces: The Pisces people would find the courage to face a challenge with the help of their family members. Taking too many breaks between work will refrain them from concentrating.