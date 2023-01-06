Horoscope Today, January 6, 2023: Gemini And Leo to Not Lend Money to Anyone; Cancer Should Read Shivashtak

Horoscope Today, January 6, 2023: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries– Today will be a good day. Help the needy people. There is a possibility of getting back the stalled money. Recite Gayatri Chalisa. |Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Will get the support of life partner. The sourness of married life will lessen. Reach your office on time. Donate green items. |Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Respect your elders. Do not lend money to anyone today. Might go out for important business. Read Devi Sukta.

| Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- After noon, the time is not favorable. Sign any paper carefully Will get the support of loved ones. Read shivashtak. | Lucky color- orange

Leo- Respect elders. Do not lend money to anyone today. There may be an argument with the spouse. Read Suryashtaka. | Lucky color- sky blue

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. Should go for a walk with my life partner. Don’t quarrel with your loved ones. Read Durga stuti. |Lucky color- ocher

Libra- Do not get involved in any argument. Help a friend in need. Reach home on time. Recite Vishnu Sahastranam. |Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Time is not favorable till evening. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t mess with anyone in your neighborhood. Recite Bajrang Baan. |Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- There may be a dispute with a friend on an old matter. Support your friend when needed. The headache will last till the afternoon. Recite Vishnu Chalisa. | Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Respect your younger ones. Do not do any urgent work till noon. There will be progress in the job. Recite Shani Chalisa. | Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Important work interruption will end. Money stuck in business will be found. Respect parents. Worship lord shiva. |Lucky color- ocher

Pisces- Give some gifts to your teacher. Will get the support of life partner. Valuables may be lost. Worship lord Lakshminarayan. |Lucky color- brown