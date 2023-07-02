Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, July 02, 2023, Sunday: Libra May Go For Foreign Travel, Scorpio Should Not Invest in Business

Horoscope Today, July 02, 2023: Each zodiac sign has unique features and characteristics that help determine a person’s personality. Every day may be different for different zodiacs. Wouldn’t it be beneficial to know what to expect when you get up each morning? This daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you’re searching for advice on your love life, your work, or just some general information.

Aries- Do not give your precious things to anyone. Spend some time with your elders. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky colour- sky blue

Taurus- There may be some trouble with the job. Do not quarrel with anyone on trivial matters. Seek advice from your loved ones when needed.

Lucky colour- green

Gemini- Economic situation will be better than before. A vehicle accident is likely to happen. May visit a religious place.

Lucky colour- orange

Cancer- Married life disputes will end. Do your work on time. There will be progress in your job.

Lucky colour- sky blue

Leo- There will be peace in your family. Take blessings from your elders. Help a friend in need.

Lucky colour- purple

Virgo- Students should not be negligent. Ladies must keep their valuables safe. Do not invest in the share market.

Lucky colour- golden

Libra- Don’t shift. Love will increase in family relations. A foreign journey is possible.

Lucky colour- red

Scorpio- Do not invest in business. May go on a long journey. Mind will be upset till evening.

Lucky colour- maroon

Sagittarius- May go for a walk with friends. Ancestral property disputes will end. Reach home on time.

Lucky colour- blue

Capricorn- Do not make any changes in the job. Will get the stalled money till the evening. Trust your luck.

Lucky colour- yellow

Aquarius- Do not lend money to anyone. Eat homemade food. Donate whole grains.

Lucky colour- pink

Pisces- Reach your workplace on time. Do not argue with anyone unnecessarily. Give sweets and clothes to someone in need.

Lucky colour- green

