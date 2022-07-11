Horoscope Today, July 11, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope Prediction, July 10 to July 16: Are Stars Aligned in Your Favour This Week?

Aries- Take care of your health. Business will boom. Financial condition will be good. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 10, Sunday: Aries Must Invest in Business Wisely, Librans Should Avoid Buying a New House

Lucky color- Maroon

Taurus- Wish will be fulfilled by the evening. Luck will definitely favor you. Stalled work will be completed. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 9, Saturday: Health Will Be a Concern For Virgos, Problems In Marital Life Are Expected For Sagittarius

Lucky color- White

Gemini- Job related problem will end. Will get respect. Don’t be greedy.

Lucky color- Orange

Cancer- Don’t cheat on anyone. Keep your important documents carefully. Time is favorable till evening.

Lucky color- Red

Leo- Job problems may increase. Pay attention to the cleanliness of the house. Stop hanging out with friends.

Lucky color- Maroon

Virgo- After noon the opposing side will be calm. Wish will come true. Take care of the house properly.

Lucky color- Ocher

Libra- Will get respect from spouse. Support a friend. Don’t hate anyone.

Lucky color- Green

Scorpio- Invest money in business by thinking. Headache will bother you all day long. Eat homemade food.

Lucky color- Maroon

Sagittarius- There will be a chance of promotion in the job. Good news in the afternoon is expected. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- Golden

Capricorn- Day will be comfortable and auspicious. Help someone who got hurt. Monetary profit is foreseen.

Lucky color- Sky blue

Aquarius- Family Tribulations Will End. Maintain peace at home. Respect your wife.

Lucky color- Pink

Pisces- Will get the lent money in some time. Profit in business is predicted. Keep essentials carefully.