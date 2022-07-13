Horoscope Today, July 13, Wednesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favor? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 12, Tuesday: Aries Must Avoid Conflict In The Family, Gemini Should Maintain Peace of Mind

Aries- The vehicle will be received. invest in business wisely. Gift a red cloth or object to your teacher.

Lucky color- orange

Taurus- Job advancement is foreseen. Be careful in relationships. Gift a pink cloth or object to your teacher.

Lucky color- white

Gemini- Will be blessed by elders. There will be happiness in the family. Give sweets and clothes to your master.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Don't change jobs. Drive your vehicle carefully. Gift your guru a white item or a cloth.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Will get good news by evening. Keep essentials carefully. Gift orange or red clothes to your master.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Complete your work by noon. Avoid sudden injury. Give your master a pen or a cloth.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- High chances of buying a new house are there. Progeny-related problems will end. Give petha to your teacher.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Strong chances of foreign travel are there. Will be successful in the job. Must give yellow flowers to your teacher.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Gift a religious book to your mentor.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Clashes at home will end. Take family advice. Gift your mentor a pen.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Will get back the lent money. The business problem will be lessened. Give food items to your teacher.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Touch the feet of elders. A vehicle purchase is predicted. Give yellow cloth and jaggery to your master.