Horoscope Today, July 16, Saturday: Wondering how is your day going to be? Well, we've you covered. Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what's going to work for you today.

Aries- Postpone the journey. Don't get into an argument. Things will be better in the evening.

Lucky color- Sky blue

Taurus- Marital life will improve. Might get to go somewhere. The job will progress.

Lucky color- carrot

Gemini- The family will support you. Troubles will go away. Profit in business is anticipated.

Lucky color- green

Cancer– New work will start soon. Get tasks done on time. Help others.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Respect your elders. Separation from spouse will end. Head injury may occur.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. New opportunities will be missed. Profit in business is expected.

Lucky color- Saffron

Libra- Will get respect from your life partner. Do not leave your loved ones in any way. Don’t stay up late at night.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Do not invest money in business. Headache will be there all day. A long journey is predicted.

Lucky color- Maroon

Sagittarius- There will be a chance of promotion in the job. The good news in the afternoon is expected. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Stress will increase. Don’t argue with anyone. Worship goddess Durga.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Progress in the job is highly probable. Avoid arguments in the family. Do yoga in the morning.

Lucky color- ocher

Pisces- People associated with you business will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Don’t change jobs.