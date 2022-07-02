Horoscope Today, July 2, Saturday: Welcome to a brand new month. Cancer and Leo should enjoy all the birthday attention. Wondering how your first day of the month going to be? Well, we’ve you covered. Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read on.Also Read - Vastu Tips to Protect Yourself From Cheating And Theft

Aries- Will have a wonderful day. Pay full attention to work. Stalled work will be completed.

Lucky color- Golden

Taurus- Health concerns of children will end. Do not drive a vehicle in the evening. The schedule will continue to be hectic after noon.

Lucky color- Orange

Gemini- Should not be angry with the younger ones. Auspicious events will happen in the family. There will be monetary gain in the morning.

Lucky color- Green

Cancer- Take care of your fickleness. Don’t depend on others for your work. Do help others.

Lucky color- Red

Leo- Don’t talk with anger. Separation from spouse will end. Hand may hurt.

Lucky color- Yellow

Virgo- All students must focus on their studies. New opportunities may be missed. The job will benefit.

Lucky color- Black

Libra- Health will be better than before. Get rid of old debts. Will meet a friend.

Lucky color- Golden

Scorpio- Vehicle accidents will be avoided. Work on your voice. Worship your god.

Lucky color- Brown

Sagittarius- Will meet a female friend. Respect will increase in society. Good news will be received in the evening.

Lucky color- Orange

Capricorn- Do not deceive someone. A job change may happen. Avoid skin diseases.

Lucky color- Green

Aquarius- A fun journey is expected. Buying property can be difficult. Help the needy.

Lucky color- Pink

Pisces- Family can get stressed. Control your voice. Provide medicine to needy children.