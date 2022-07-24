Horoscope Today, July 24, Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 23, Saturday: Sagittarius May Purchase a Vehicle, Pisces Must Help Needy People

Aries: Despair will end. Don’t invest in the business. Benefit from new work is anticipated. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 22, Friday: Gemini Should Not Invest In Business, Librans Must Donate Food to Needy

Lucky color- red Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 21, Thursday: Love Will Blossom For Aries, Trouble in Married Life Predicted For Libra

Taurus: Invest in business wisely. Will meet a friend. Don’t quarrel with anyone.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini: Will get the blessings of parents. There will be happiness in the family. Take care of your health.

Lucky color- green

Cancer: Will benefit from a job change. The dream of buying a vehicle will come true. Lent money will be returned.

Lucky color- red

Leo: Finish your work by noon. Support a friend. Success is highly expected.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Do your own thing. Avoid sudden injury. Respect your spouse.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra: Buying a new house is predicted. The concern regarding progeny will end. There will be happiness in the family.

Lucky color- green

Scorpio- Foreign travel is foreseen. Will be successful in business. Control your anger.

Lucky color- golden

Sagittarius- Hectic schedule will end. Obstacles in getting education are expected. Money spent will be less than before.

Lucky color- purple

Capricorn: Reach your home on time. Take family advice. Don’t let relationships get sour.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius: Make good use of time. The business problem will end. Will get the support of a spouse.

Lucky color- sky

Pisces: Touch the feet of elders. A vehicle purchase is expected. Donate medicines to poor people.

Lucky color- yellow