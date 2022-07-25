Horoscope Today, July 25, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.

Aries- Respect your elders. Wealth and property will be inherited from elders. Focus on student learning.

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- Respect your spouse. Help a poor person. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Will be honored at the workplace. Financial conditions will be better than before. Get help from a friend.

Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- Friends will get support. Pay attention to the health of siblings. Donate food to the needy.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Will be successful in getting a job. Back pain problem is expected. Marital issues will end.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- Don’t ridicule anyone. Will get the support of loved ones. The work that was stopped will be completed by the evening.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Focus on your partnership. Will get a new job. Obey your mother.

Lucky color- ocher

Scorpio- Don’t change business or job. Will meet an old friend. Don’t take someone’s share.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- New work will commence. There will be happiness in the family. Don’t let differences escalate.

Lucky color- pink

Capricorn- Take care of your father’s health. Make your signature only after verifying. Travel will be beneficial.

Lucky color- ocher

Aquarius- Stalled business will start again. Touch the feet of elders and get their blessings. Will get along with loved ones.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- Success in the examination is foreseen. Take your father’s advice. Donate food to the needy.