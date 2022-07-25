Horoscope Today, July 25, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.
Aries- Respect your elders. Wealth and property will be inherited from elders. Focus on student learning.
Taurus- Respect your spouse. Help a poor person. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house.
Gemini- Will be honored at the workplace. Financial conditions will be better than before. Get help from a friend.
Cancer- Friends will get support. Pay attention to the health of siblings. Donate food to the needy.
Leo- Will be successful in getting a job. Back pain problem is expected. Marital issues will end.
Virgo- Don’t ridicule anyone. Will get the support of loved ones. The work that was stopped will be completed by the evening.
Libra- Focus on your partnership. Will get a new job. Obey your mother.
Scorpio- Don’t change business or job. Will meet an old friend. Don’t take someone’s share.
Sagittarius- New work will commence. There will be happiness in the family. Don’t let differences escalate.
Capricorn- Take care of your father’s health. Make your signature only after verifying. Travel will be beneficial.
Aquarius- Stalled business will start again. Touch the feet of elders and get their blessings. Will get along with loved ones.
Pisces- Success in the examination is foreseen. Take your father’s advice. Donate food to the needy.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 24, Sunday: Taurus Will Meet a Friend, Leo Should Finish Their Work By Noon Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 23, Saturday: Sagittarius May Purchase a Vehicle, Pisces Must Help Needy People Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 22, Friday: Gemini Should Not Invest In Business, Librans Must Donate Food to Needy