Horoscope Today, July 26, Tuesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.
Aries- Respect your father. The obstacle in business will be removed. Get up early in the morning.
Taurus- Will give birth to a generous child. Do your work on time. Will meet a friend.
Gemini- Can get a sudden gift. Make money transactions wisely. Time is favorable till evening.
Cancer- Job-related problems will end. Don’t get into a dispute. The auspicious festival will be held at home.
Leo- Anger can cause damage. Don’t give your vehicle to anyone. Don’t stay up late at night.
Virgo- Don’t tell your secret to anyone. Will get a gift from sister. Respect all relationships.
Libra- The day will be hectic. There will be profit in business. Will get the support of a close one.
Scorpio- Don’t annoy your relatives. May have to travel. Control your anger.
Sagittarius- Do not get in an argument with anyone. Health worries will go away. Financial worries will go away.
Capricorn- Will be busy with his office work. Pay attention to the health of the spouse. Will get back the lent money.
Aquarius- Be sure to consult your doctor. Help a poor person. Do your tasks on time.
Pisces- New work plan will be successful. Keep your voice soft. Don't share your secrets with anyone.