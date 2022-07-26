Horoscope Today, July 26, Tuesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.

.

Aries- Respect your father. The obstacle in business will be removed. Get up early in the morning.

Lucky color- pink

Taurus- Will give birth to a generous child. Do your work on time. Will meet a friend.

Lucky color- red

Gemini- Can get a sudden gift. Make money transactions wisely. Time is favorable till evening.

Lucky color- saffron

Cancer- Job-related problems will end. Don’t get into a dispute. The auspicious festival will be held at home.

Lucky color- brown

Leo- Anger can cause damage. Don’t give your vehicle to anyone. Don’t stay up late at night.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Don’t tell your secret to anyone. Will get a gift from sister. Respect all relationships.

Lucky color- purple

Libra- The day will be hectic. There will be profit in business. Will get the support of a close one.

Lucky color- orange

Scorpio- Don’t annoy your relatives. May have to travel. Control your anger.

Lucky color- golden

Sagittarius- Do not get in an argument with anyone. Health worries will go away. Financial worries will go away.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Will be busy with his office work. Pay attention to the health of the spouse. Will get back the lent money.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Be sure to consult your doctor. Help a poor person. Do your tasks on time.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- New work plan will be successful. Keep your voice soft. Don’t share your secrets with anyone.