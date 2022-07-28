Horoscope Today, July 28, Thursday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 27, Wednesday: Financial Benefits Expected For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Aries- Invest in business wisely. Benefit from new work is expected. Offer five leaves of Bengal quince to Shivling. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 26, Tuesday: Scorpios Must Control Their Anger, Aquarius Should Help a Needy

Lucky color yellow

Taurus- Business investment will be profitable. Be careful with relationships. Offer white sweets to Lord Shiva. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 25, Monday: Cancerians Should Donate Food To Needy, Capricorn Must Take Care of Their Father's Health

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Will be blessed by elders. Buying of a new home might be postponed. Offer coconut on Shivling.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Don’t change jobs. Drive carefully. Offer white sandalwood on Shivling.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Keep the essential things carefully. Friends will get along. Offer sugar on Shivling.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Do work till noon. Avoid sudden injury. Offer two batashes on Shivling.

Lucky color- sky

Libra- Might buy a new house soon. Progeny-related problems will end. Chant Ram Ram near Shivling.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- A foreign travel is predicted. Will be successful in the job. Perform aarti of Shivling with camphor.

Lucky color- purple

Sagittarius- Worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Chant Shiva Shiva eleven times.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Disputes at home will end. Take family advice. Offer sugarcane juice to Shivling.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Business-related problems will lessen. The spouse’s health will deteriorate. Offer white rice to Shivling.

Lucky color- ocher

Pisces- Touch the feet of elders. Relations will sweeten. Offer yellow sweets on Shivling.