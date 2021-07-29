Horoscope Today, July 29, Thursday: If astrology brings some sort of relief to you in these tough times, then you are at the right place as a renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji can help you with his astrological prediction. Know what is in store for you today, i.e. July 28, 2021.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 28, Wednesday: Taurus May Take Professional Risks, Aquarius to Begin New Chapter in Life

Aries: The Aries people might have been struggling on the financial front for the past few days, but things are set to ease out today. They would also be able to complete a very important academic-related work that has been pending for a long.

Taurus: The Taurus people would get some extra income today, which might be from an earlier investment or a new assignment coming their way. They are planning for a major expenditure on the professional front.

Gemini: The Gemini people have not been able to attend social functions due to personal engagements. They might end up losing some influential contacts if they don’t do something to fix this immediately.

Cancer: Everything will happen as per the plan of the day chalked out by the Cancer people. Many people belonging to this zodiac sign may eat well today and enjoy family time.

Leo: The Leo people would have to face some sudden expenditure due to a medical emergency. For those in their own business, a contract that was in its final stages might get canceled due to flip flops by the other party.

Virgo: The Virgo people would get ample opportunities to earn profit today, but the incoming of money might be delayed. A new contact they make today would give them unprecedented gains in near future.

Libra: The Libra people would try to concentrate a lot on studies today but they would repeatedly get distracted by their colleagues. It would be a great idea for some of these people to lock themselves up away from the world for a while.

Scorpio: If they do not have anything pre-planned to do in the evening, they should use the time to establish new contacts. They would focus on their work throughout the day but things are still expected to get delayed.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians might have to spend a lot of money today, but the day would still bring happiness for them. They should make sure that they do not take any important decisions without due diligence.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would spend the day in activities related to religion and spirituality. The women in the family would be able to help them whenever they get stuck at any point even in a job or business.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would enjoy the benefits of good health today. Luck too would favor them today and those traveling due to work may also get fruitful results.

Pisces: The Pisces people should ensure that they do not be careless or ignorant at the workplace. They would continue to share a cordial relationship with their spouse but some misunderstanding must be clarified at the earliest.