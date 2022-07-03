Horoscope Today, July 3, Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favor? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 2, Saturday: Cancerians Must Work on Their Fickleness, Librans Will be Healthier Than Before

Aries- Will benefit in business. Respect elders. Chant the Om mantra thrice. Also Read - Vastu Tips to Protect Yourself From Cheating And Theft

Lucky color- Yellow

Taurus- Will benefit from the job. Take advice from elders. Chant Hreem Mantra 11 times. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 1, Friday: Mince Your Words Gemini, Sagittarius Must Donate Food to The Needy

Lucky color- Green

Gemini- Family trouble will end. Don’t buy a vehicle today. Hard work will pay off.

Lucky color- Pink

Cancer- Married life will be sour. The job problem will end. Donate Petha.

Lucky color- Yellow

Leo- Trade-related tension will end. Respect your elders. Guest is expected.

Lucky color- Golden

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. Lent money will be returned. Spend time with friends.

Lucky color- Maroon

Libra- Don’t relocate your home. Don’t be careless in relationships. Mother’s health will improve.

Lucky color- White

Scorpio- Respect your spouse. Business travel will be postponed. See the rising sun.

Lucky color- Red

Sagittarius- Will go for a walk with friends. Don’t avoid your father. Help the needy.

Lucky color- Golden

Capricorn- Promotion in the job is anticipated. Monetary gain will be less. Maintain harmony in relationships.

Lucky color- Ocher

Aquarius- Postpone of big journey is foreseen. Eat home-cooked food. Support your loved ones.

Lucky color- White

Pisces- The situation will be better in the job. Don’t argue with anyone. Respect your master.