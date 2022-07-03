Horoscope Today, July 3, Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favor? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 2, Saturday: Cancerians Must Work on Their Fickleness, Librans Will be Healthier Than Before
Aries- Will benefit in business. Respect elders. Chant the Om mantra thrice. Also Read - Vastu Tips to Protect Yourself From Cheating And Theft
Taurus- Will benefit from the job. Take advice from elders. Chant Hreem Mantra 11 times. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 1, Friday: Mince Your Words Gemini, Sagittarius Must Donate Food to The Needy
Gemini- Family trouble will end. Don’t buy a vehicle today. Hard work will pay off.
Cancer- Married life will be sour. The job problem will end. Donate Petha.
Leo- Trade-related tension will end. Respect your elders. Guest is expected.
Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. Lent money will be returned. Spend time with friends.
Libra- Don’t relocate your home. Don’t be careless in relationships. Mother’s health will improve.
Scorpio- Respect your spouse. Business travel will be postponed. See the rising sun.
Sagittarius- Will go for a walk with friends. Don’t avoid your father. Help the needy.
Capricorn- Promotion in the job is anticipated. Monetary gain will be less. Maintain harmony in relationships.
Aquarius- Postpone of big journey is foreseen. Eat home-cooked food. Support your loved ones.
Pisces- The situation will be better in the job. Don’t argue with anyone. Respect your master.